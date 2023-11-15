The Federal Government has urged all affected passengers of Air Peace who had their visas cancelled and subsequently deported by from Saudi Arabia to remain calm as it has launched investigation into the matter.

The government said that although the Saudi authorities are yet to provide reasons for the cancellation of the visas, it noted that both Nigeria and Saudi Arabia have begun a probe aimed at resolving the issue.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, where she noted that the 2 countries who are partners are willing to guard against recurrence of the unfortunate incident.

This is coming at a time when leaders, top government officials as well as businessmen from both countries have been engaged in bilateral and business meetings with Nigeria extracting some investment commitment worth several billions of dollars from the Saudi government and some businesses.

87 passengers cleared by immigration

Omayuli said that reports received from the Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah indicated that Air Peace Flight No. P4-752 transported 264 passengers from the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos and the Aminu Kano International Airport and landed at the King Abdul-Aziz International Airport – Hajj Terminal Jeddah on Nov. 13.

She said in the statement that on arrival at the Hajj Terminal, the Saudi immigration authorities informed the passengers that their visas had been cancelled and 177 passengers had to be evacuated on the same flight back to Nigeria.

She also pointed out that at least 87 of the passengers were cleared by immigration and allowed entry into Jeddah, she added.

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia investigating the matter

Omayuli explained that the Saudi authorities are yet to give reasons for the cancellation of the visas and the outright ban imposed on 18 of the passengers from Saudi Arabia for various offences they committed in the past.

She said, ”Notwithstanding the fact that it is the prerogative of a sovereign nation to determine who is permitted entry into its territory, Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are traditional and strategic partners, who are willing to guard against recurrence of this unfortunate incident.

”In this regard, investigation is ongoing in both Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

“The affected passengers are therefore, implored to keep calm, while the matter is being resolved,”