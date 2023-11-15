An appeal Court in Lagos has ruled to uphold the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State in the general election.

A three-man panel of the Election Petition Appeal sitting in Lagos today affirmed the re-election of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Kehinde Obafemi Hamzat, as duly elected governor and deputy governor of Lagos State, respectively.

The court also dismissed an appeal filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Olajide Adeniran, a.k.a. Jandor.

The panel dismissed the appeal for lacking merit.

“Even though they were all pre-election matters, the appellants (PDP and Adeniran) still failed to prove them. The appellants came empty-handed and left empty-handed. They merely enjoyed their day in court. Their petition is dismissed”, the jurists stated.

At the moment of this report, the panel is in the process of delivering the verdict for the appeal lodged by the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor.

More details later…