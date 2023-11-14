Renowned economist and Industry leader, Chinwe Egwim, recently launched her book, Super E: The Inflation Smackdown.

The event brought together esteemed guests, children, and parents alike, creating an atmosphere of excitement and knowledge-sharing.

The occasion was an opportunity for attendees to delve into the world of economics and gain a deeper understanding of inflation through the captivating journey of Chichi, Fola, Rukky, Sadiq and their friends, as well as Super E, a superhero economist who makes complex economic ideas simple and relatable to children.

The book launch event hosted notable figures, a blend of professionals, educators, entrepreneurs and public figures, such as Dr Omobola Johnson, Catherine Bickersteth, Funke Ladimeji, Olubankole Wellington (Banky W), Folawe Omikunle, Ronke Onadeko, Molade Adeniyi, Enimien Inegbedion, Chizoba Atsu, Tobi Ajao, Jide Sipe, Uwadiae Osadiaye, Kelechi Ekugo, Rolake Akinkugbe- Filani and Lukman Adekola, among others.

The event featured a dynamic panel discussion featuring accomplished adults sharing insights on the power of economic literacy.

The audience nodded in agreement as they discussed how understanding economics could be a superpower in itself.

An electrifying moment came when the teenage keynote speaker, Eniabitobi Akeredolu, took the stage, eloquently highlighting the potential impact of “Super E” on understanding economics and inflation.

Then came the show-stealer – a children’s panel of brilliant young minds who took the stage to unravel their understanding of the “inflation smackdown.”

Their perspectives brought a refreshing and insightful twist, proving that economic wisdom knows no age.

As the room simmered with energy, the spotlight shifted to a fireside chat with the author, illustrator, and the lead on the book’s translation to indigenous languages.

Moderated by a representative of Kunda Kids, the discussion provided a behind-the-scenes peek into the creation of “Super E: the Inflation Smackdown.”

The event was not just about discussions; it was also a celebration.

The first batch of books flew off the shelves within two hours, a testament to the eagerness of the audience to get their hands on the adventure-packed guide to economic literacy.

In a generous gesture, a donation was presented to the CEO of Teach for Nigeria (a non-profit organization focused on fighting educational inequity), adding a meaningful touch to the celebration.

The soft book launch of “Super E: The Inflation Smackdown” was a spectacular event, made possible by the generous support of esteemed partners and sponsors: Cadbury Nigeria, SpringHill Capital, Emerging Africa, Association of Professional Women Bankers, Women in Finance, Lagos Mums, Books by Uchechi, Leading Ladies Africa, HER Network, EllesIce and Kunda Kids. Their commitment to promoting economic literacy among children and supporting this initiative added a special touch.

You can conveniently purchase the book on Amazon and through Roving Heights. Additionally, it is available for direct purchase from our website at http://www.chinweegwim.com/super-e, making it easy for families to embark on this educational journey and foster financial literacy in their children.

About the Author

Chinwe Egwim is a renowned Economist. Her invaluable contributions have significantly shaped strategic decisions for select corporate organisations.

Chinwe’s international collaboration extends to her role as a former national consultant for the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, exemplifying her global impact.

Her status as a prominent economist resonates within Nigeria and the broader African context and is underscored by her appointment to Nigeria’s Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee.

Chinwe authored “Understanding Economic Jargon” and has now authored a children’s book on inflation, emphasizing her commitment to accessible education.

Her 1000+ published research reports and articles, as well as expertise engagement featured in esteemed outlets like BBC, WEF, ARISE News and CNBC Africa, further amplify her influence.

Her numerous accolades, include recognition as one of the “100 under 40 Most Influential People of African Descent” by MIPAD, the “Positive Role Model – West Africa award” by Accenture Gender Mainstreaming and nomination in the X-factor Category by the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria in 2021 which recognizes a leading female banker breaking the glass ceiling and inspiring a more gender inclusive industry.

Chinwe has received other multiple recognition and awards for her work as an Economist.