PHD Media, one of the world’s fastest growing media and communication agency networks, and part of the Omnicom Media Group has launched an innovative proprietary cloud-based media data tool, Ocular, that answers age-long questions that clients have asked around the recency of the data used in the industry.

Ocular, the result of two years of continuous research aimed at closing some of the gaps that exist within the current industry tool, with unparalleled features that surpass what already exists within the sector, was launched at a well-attended stakeholder’s event at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, 7 November 2023.

The Managing Director of PHD Media, Mr. Dozie Okafor, said with Ocular, powered by 2,800 active respondents surveyed daily, businesses can glean insights into consumer habits and lots more to help make better decisions for their marketing activities.

He said Ocular is designed to be a seamless tool such that it is accessible on devices and smartphones, with the ability to collect responses from respondents using Short Message Service (SMS), Mobile web and APP.

Okafor stated that surveys currently cover seven key markets with an ongoing commitment to quickly scale this up to include more markets over the coming months as subscriptions increase.

On the unique features, the PHD Media honcho explained that a client can deploy custom surveys relating to its business anytime on the platform, and can analyse not just the product/services, but can leverage the deep insights on the platform to also look into consumer habits.

“Parameters like social media and internet, video-on-demand, and any new trend can be added to it. There are also bespoke capabilities to enable clients to conduct focus groups, dipstick research, as well as other services relating to their businesses, and quickly,” he explained.

Features available in the cutting-edge solution which are currently in others include audience demographics, audience profiling, psychographic analysis, product usage and consumption analysis, and media consumption habit analysis.

The different features are real-time data, bespoke surveys, qualitative audience surveys, brand health checks, ad (asset) testing, and Client access to a real-time dashboard.