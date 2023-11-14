Alles Charis Gas Limited remains committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders and professionals in Nigeria.

Following the launch of The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Internship Programme in August 2023, the initiative is proving to be the jumpstart that young graduates need to develop themselves for their respective career trajectories.

The outcome of the call for the application process was the selection of four (4) young professionals to commence their internship at our offices in Port-Harcourt and Abuja.

The tracks we chose for the pilot phase of this internship were: Finance, Marketing and Operations. Very central to this project was not limiting applications to graduates with a background in the above-chosen tracks.

This was important to us because often, graduates are uncertain about the career path to take. Therefore, by creating an opportunity that allows them to investigate and explore their interests within a work environment, they can make a more informed decision as it pertains to their careers.

We opted for graduates undergoing the mandatory NYSC programme for two reasons. Firstly, it is a pivotal phase for them and secondly, the desire to create a meaningful experience that shapes them for their professional lives.

Quite often, there is the complaint that graduates are not employable and so for us, we see this internship as our contribution to bridging the gap.

So far, since we commenced the pilot phase, we are excited about the growth we are seeing in our interns. The internship programme is designed in such a way that our interns work with our teams on real-time tasks that allow them to hone their critical thinking skills.

The programme also includes monthly assessments and reviews to help our interns recognize their progress and areas of improvement.

In a feedback session during the September monthly review for the interns, Ogechi, a graduate of Mathematics remarked that the experience has been interesting for her.

In her words,

“I am learning a lot. Coming from a different background, I expected difficulty assimilating into the department.

My expectation was met with skilful yet patient and helpful team members, whose willingness to teach and entrust tasks into my hands is helping bridge knowledge gaps.”

“We are pleased to observe the remarkable progress and eagerness displayed by our young professionals within the company” said Folajomi Adegbulugbe, Director at Alles Charis Gas Limited.

“We remain committed to their growth, and we are dedicated to providing them with all the resources they need to be better professionals.”

Alles Charis Gas Limited remains committed to its mission of building a crop of young professionals who are confident in their ability to offer value.

Through the NYSC Internship Programme, we are dedicated to ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for aspiring professionals from diverse backgrounds.

Alles Charis Gas Limited is a leading operator within the gas sub-sector of the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry. We are committed to creating a seamless chain of value-added services across the LPG supply chain in Nigeria.

Through a focus on innovation, efficiency, and excellence, we aim to drive meaningful impact in the oil and gas landscape while cultivating a culture of collaboration and growth.