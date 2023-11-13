The Federal Government of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Denmark have agreed to collaborate on ensuring the success of the green energy transition in Nigeria.

This was made known by Denmark’s Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, Mr Dan Jorgensen, during an interview with journalists, shortly after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Nairametrics gathered that the meeting between Jorgensen and Shettima took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

According to Jorgensen, Nigeria had a huge potential in solar energy which was very cheap and reliable.

”So I will say that we need to do this for the climate yes but even if there is no such climate change, still this will be the sensible thing to do for economic reasons.

”And to make sure that as many people as possible have access to clean affordable energy. Because in my opinion, it is human rights that you can have electricity or energy in your home,” he said.

The minister commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s bold step in transitioning to green energy, stressing that it was a great opportunity for collaboration between the two countries.

“There is no doubt that Nigeria has embarked on a very ambitious travelled. The new administration has put forward some very bold and visionary plans for the future.

“And I think there is a great opportunity for a collaboration between Denmark and Nigeria.

”We are all ready, collaborating and we are already friends but we can work even closer together, especially on the success of the green transition.

“We all know we need to do more to fight climate change certainly that is obvious in Africa and Nigeria climate change is already evident. But it will be even more so in the future,” Jorgensen stated.

Denmark’s experience in green energy transition

Jorgensen explained that Denmark had successfully transitioned from using oil, gas, and coal to renewable energy sources and energy efficiency measures.

According to the minister, Denmark had a wealth of experience in the renewable energy system.

In his words,“We have changed our energy system so that we move away from the Oil and Gas and coal and instead use renewables and deploying energy efficiency measures.

“When we started our energy transition in Denmark, we didn’t do it because of climate change or even the environment because that was back in the 1970s, it was not on the agenda then.

“We did it for another reason, we wanted to become independent. We wanted to make the most rational decision from an economic standpoint.

“What has shown in Denmark obviously is different from country to country but we can differently share our own experience.”