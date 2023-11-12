The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has restored oil production of 275,000 barrels per day at TotalEnergies.

This is according to a November 12 statement signed by Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer at NNPCL.

According to the statement, a peace deal has been brokered between TotalEnergies Management and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) as well as the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

A part of the statement read:

“Following a peace deal brokered on Sunday, November 12, 2023, by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) between the Management of TotalEnergies, operator of the NNPC / TotalEnergies JV, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the unions have agreed to suspend ongoing industrial action leading to immediate restoration of 275, 000 barrels of oil per day production.

“In a communiqué issued at the end of a marathon negotiation session chaired by Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd., all parties committed to resolving all the issues within an agreed framework.

“The communiqué was signed by TotalEnergies MD/CEO Matthieu Bouyer, PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo, and NUPENG President, Comrade Williams Akporegha. It was witnessed by NNPC Ltd.’s, EVP Upstream Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan and Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Bala Wunti. Also in attendance was Victor Bandele, Deputy Managing Director, TotalEnergies.”

During the meeting, PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo said:

“Today we have been able to reach an agreement and for the virtue of this agreement, we as PENGASSAN, are committed to every letter in this agreement, and we have resolved that we will be restoring normalcy across all offices and field locations effective immediately. We will communicate to our members to resume work immediately.