The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that it will conduct fresh elections in 59 polling units in the Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the state.

According to the commission, the election will be held next Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Mohammed Haruna, an INEC National Commissioner, disclosed this information in a statement on Sunday night.

“Further to our Statement yesterday, we have received an update from our Kogi State office regarding the suspension of election in some locations in the State where result sheets were completed before the commencement of voting. The most critical incident occurred in nine out of 10 Wards in Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area (LGA).

“We received reports of similar and other incidents in Adavi (5 Polling Units in Okunchi/Ozuri/Onieka Ward), Ajaokuta (5 Polling Units in Adogo Ward), Okehi (1 Polling Unit in Eika/Ohizenyi Ward) and Okene (5 Polling Units in Obehira Uvete Ward). Results from the affected Polling Units have been accounted for in Form EC40G for the four LGAs.

“However, in the case of Ogori/Magongo LGA, only the result of Oshobane Ward II with eight Polling Units and 2,264 registered voters has been collated. Election in the other nine Wards (Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben and Oturu) involving 59 Polling Units and 15,136 registered voters remain suspended. In line with Section 24(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and Clause 59 of INEC Regulations and Guidelines on the Conduct of Elections 2022, the fresh election will be held on Saturday 18th November 2023 in the affected Polling Units,” INEC stated.

Backstory

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that INEC suspended elections in 9 wards of Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of Kogi State over reported cases of electoral malpractice.

The 9 wards are in the Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the state. They are Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben and Oturu.

Haruna issued this statement yesterday. In the statement, he disclosed specific concerns, notably addressing incidents involving forging of result sheets before voting took place.