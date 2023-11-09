The High Commission of Canada in Nigeria confirmed on Thursday that visa application centres in Abuja and Lagos remain open to the public.

Mr. Demilade Kosemani, the Communications and Public Affairs Officer at the High Commission of Canada in Abuja, issued this statement in response to the recent fire outbreak that occurred at a portion of the high commission’s building in Abuja on Monday.

According to Kosemani, visa application to Canada in the country is still in operation.

This statement is in contrast with most of the information shared online that the Canadian Commission has halted the issuance of visa applications due to the fire incident in its embassy in Abuja.

Kosemani assured Nigerians that such rumour is not established in truth as the commission continues to offer visa application process for every eligible candidate in the country.

“As we continue to mourn the passing of our dear colleague from the High Commission of Canada in Abuja, please note the following information below:

“Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC clients: processing of applications continues).

“Regardless of the suspension of operations at the High Commission of Canada in Abuja, the Visa application centres in Abuja and Lagos remain open.

“For status updates send a web form. (https:// www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/application/check-status.html)

“Consular assistance for Canadians in Nigeria who require emergency assistance: sos@international.gc.ca or +1 613 996 8885 or via our whatsapp on +1-613-909-8881”, he said.

Backstory

Earlier on Monday, it was widely reported that a section of the Canada High Commission building in Abuja gut fire.

The fire was triggered by a diesel tank explosion in the generator house at the Canadian Embassy.

FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said the incident happened at about 10:45 am on Monday morning.

Reports confirmed that the two MIKANO engines were being serviced by a five-man team from JMD company when it exploded.

One of the power-generating sets was said to be working, while the other one was being serviced.

Two of the personnel servicing the generator were fatally injured and two people survived and are on admission at the National Hospital Trauma Centre with severe burns.