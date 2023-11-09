The members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress are currently blocking the entrance to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja in protest to the attack meted on the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State last week.

Nairametrics gathered that the out-organised labour converged at the airport around 8:58 A.M. to enforce their directive to members working in the aviation industry to prevent all Owerri-bound flights from leaving the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.

The members of the workers’ union had attempted to gain access to the airport, however, the security operatives at the checkpoint prevented them from entry, leading the protesters to block the entry and exit points of the airport.

The blockage of the airport’s entrance is causing heavy vehicular traffic around the airport and travellers are forced to trek into the airport.

This is a developing story…