Prime, the energy and hydration drink brand backed by Nigerian boxer KSI and social media sensation Logan Paul, is on track to exceed $1.2 billion in annual sales this year.

The company’s management has been heavily investing in marketing strategies to attract more customers Yahoo Finance reported.

Prime has made substantial investments in sponsorship deals within the sports and entertainment industry, securing lucrative agreements with prominent entities like the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, and English Premier League football club Arsenal.

The brand has also enlisted athlete endorsements, including ice hockey star Auston Matthews and Swiss footballer Alisha Lehmann.

Logan Paul and KSI have been actively promoting Prime at events and through their extensive social media presence, where they collectively boast hundreds of millions of followers across various platforms.

According to Paul, these sponsorship agreements have allowed Prime to expand its global reach and provide partners with exposure to a younger demographic of fans who follow these influential personalities.

Paul expressed his vision for global expansion, stating,

“We have this thing called the cell phone that lets us reach every corner of the globe. We’d love to have our footprint in every country.”

KSI reflected on the brand’s remarkable journey, saying,

“We never expected to be as big as it has become. I know people who don’t know me or Logan. They just know Prime.”

Prime has witnessed steady growth since its debut in January 2022, achieving $250 million in sales within its first year.

The eye-catching, candy-coloured bottles caused quite a stir upon their release, with shortages in Europe leading to in-store stampedes, counterfeit products, and exorbitant prices in the resale market.

Some schools even went as far as banning empty bottles, considering them a distraction.

Today, the brand has secured a significant presence in the beverage market, competing alongside established names like PepsiCo Inc.’s Gatorade and Coca-Cola Co.’s Powerade.

Prime products can be found on the shelves of major retailers such as Walmart Inc., Target Corp., and Kroger Co.

Prime is a profitable venture and currently does not require additional funding, even as the company’s executives continue to pursue more marketing deals.

The brand operates under the umbrella of Congo Brands, a product development firm based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Congo Brands collaborates with influencers and manages Alani Nu, a wellness line offering drinks and supplements.

Logan Paul and KSI’s latest marketing endeavour revolves around hosting 48-hour pop-up stores in New York and London in November.

These events will feature extravagant prize contests, including limited-edition merchandise and the chance to win $500,000 gold Prime bottles.

The duo founded the company in January 2022.

What you should know about the Nigerian co-founder of Prime

Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji, professionally known as KSI, is a multi-talented English Internet personality, professional boxer, and musician.

He is the CEO of Misfits Boxing and is co-owner of various ventures, including Prime Hydration, XIX Vodka, Sidemen Clothing, and a restaurant chain called Sides.

KSI’s rise to fame began in 2009 when he established his primary YouTube channel. He initially gained recognition by creating gaming commentary videos, primarily centred around the FIFA video game series.

Over time, his content diversified to encompass vlogs and comedy-style videos. As of October 2022, KSI boasts a massive online following, with over 41 million subscribers and 10 billion video views across his three YouTube channels.