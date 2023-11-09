The Federal Government has outlined plans to cultivate 500,000 hectares of irrigable land for dry-season farming, aiming to enhance food security in the country.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utse, revealed this during the inauguration of the 2023 dry season farming of the Benin Owena River Basin Development Authority (BORBDA) in Benin on Thursday.

In his address, the minister urged state governments and communities to collaborate by providing land to the 12 basin authorities nationwide, contributing to the overall goal of increasing food production.

Ministry of Water Resources open to partnerships

Prof. Utse expressed the ministry’s willingness to engage in partnerships with stakeholders to align with the president’s directive. He highlighted that BORBDA had already initiated the cultivation of approximately 700 hectares of land for the current year’s dry season farming.

Furthermore, the minister emphasized the potential of the Clay Pot Irrigation System (CPIS) and drip irrigation facilities within the ministry to support year-round farming for smallholder farmers.

What the Minister said,

He said,

“We are providing the water that is required to our farmers in line with the food security agenda of President Tinubu, to try to make food available and affordable to Nigerians.”

“I hereby call on other river basins under the ministry to immediately commence dry season farming across their catchment communities and work with local farmers in accessing water to improve their farming activities.”

“We have access to water which is critical to dry season farming, and we have the capacity and technical knowledge to assist local farmers; so, I want our farmers to queue into this opportunity in ensuring food security for the country,”

Unveiling of hydrological yearbooks

Prof. Utse also used the opportunity to reveal the 2021 and 2022 hydrological yearbook of the Benin Owena River Basin Authority which he said is important in planning, designing, and constructing water projects.