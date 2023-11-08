German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has voiced concerns about the potential deportation of over 14,000 Nigerians residing in Germany who are seeking asylum due to their lack of identification cards.

According to Scholz, he has attributed the predicament of approximately 12,500 Nigerians to the Nigerian government’s hesitancy to accept individuals lacking the required identity documents.

The German Chancellor, who made this statement while speaking during a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Tuesday, said that

“The current spike in Nigerians filing initial asylum claims in 2023 has sparked worries.”

“Nearly 14,000 Nigerians might be deported, and the great majority of them do not have the necessary identification cards.

“We are prepared to collaborate to enhance migration,” adding that Germany would be happy to send back any Nigerian national who had behaved well.

In response, President Tinubu hinted at the possibility of collaboration to address the issue of imminent deportations.

He expressed his administration’s willingness to facilitate the return of individuals, particularly those acknowledged as fellow citizens who have demonstrated good behaviour.

He said that

“Nigeria is prepared to welcome them back as long as they have behaved well, but only if they stand to gain something from it. Rather, we ought to cease providing the 640 million euros in development funding.

“If someone is a compatriot and has ‘behaved well,’ we are willing to accept them back.

“We’re prepared to collaborate to enhance migration.”

Deportations of Nigerians from European countries

It was reported earlier that there was a concerning trend of deportations across various European countries, where a total of at least 170 Nigerians were deported from Germany, Sweden, Lithuania, and other nations over nine months in 2023.

This information was based on a compilation of reports and data gathered from the websites of migration agencies in these respective countries.

Between late May and July 4, Germany deported a significant number of Nigerian migrants, including children with severe health conditions requiring surgery, totalling 80 individuals.

Subsequently, in the following months, 50 more individuals, consisting of 48 males and two females, were deported from Switzerland, Sweden, Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, Spain, and Hungary.

These deportations collectively represent a broader picture of the migration trend and policies being enforced across European borders.

Germany, renowned for its stringent migration policies, has played a significant role in contributing to this figure.

According to the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, commonly referred to as BAMF, rigorous evaluations have been underway in recent months to handle cases involving irregular migrants, including asylum applications.

The impending deportation of a significant number of Nigerians in Germany underscores the challenges that both nations encounter in the migration process.

This ongoing issue revolves around three key aspects: the recognition of asylum claims, the lack of identity documents, and the imperative need for collaboration.

The future of this situation and the terms established to facilitate the repatriation of these individuals to Nigeria are yet to be determined, as both Germany and Nigeria endeavour to find common ground in addressing this matter.