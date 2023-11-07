The Federal Government has budgeted the sum of N58 billion for the construction of twenty (20) new road projects under the capital expenditure of the Federal Ministry of Works in the recently approved N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget.

Nairametrics obtained this figure from the summation of the individual sums allocated to each of the new road construction projects as contained in the 2023 supplementary details of MDA spending.

According to the document, the N58 billion allocated for the construction of new road projects across the nation is a portion of the N300 billion the Federal Government appropriated to the Federal Ministry of Works in the 2023 supplementary budget.

The new road construction projects cut across the six geopolitical zones, with the dualization of the Amiobia-Ekwulobia-Mokwa road project getting the highest allocation of N10 billion, followed by the construction of the Malando – Ngaski Wara road valued at N8 billion.

Breakdown of the new road construction projects

Of the twenty new road construction projects covered in the 2023 supplementary budget, eighteen (18) will be fully funded by the federal government while two (2) will be done under a Public-Public Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The projects which will be constructed under a PPP arrangement include the Abuja-Lagos superhighway and the Lagos-Port Harcourt – Cross River superhighway.

For the Abuja-Lagos superhighway project, the federal government’s contribution will be N2 billion, while for the Lagos-Port Harcourt – Cross River super highway project, the contribution will be N500 million.

In the southeastern zone of the country, some of the new major road construction projects include the dualization of the Amiobia-Ekwulobia-Mokwa road (N10 billion), the rehabilitation of Ugep – Abaomege – Okposi road (N2.5 billion), and the rehabilitation and dualization of Enugu – Abakaliki – Ogoja road (N2.5 billion).

For the Southwestern region, the projects include the dualization of Akure – Ilesha road (N2.5 billion), construction of 20km Inner and Township intervention roads in Coket – Aguda/Ilire/Ikate/Surulere area (N2.5 billion) and the construction of Ore – Shagamu road (N2 billion).

Other projects slated for the southwestern zone include the construction of Ayegun – Oleyo road (N1.5 billion), construction of 13km Ofin Oreta road in Ikorodu (N2 billion) and the construction of Ota – Idi-Iroko road (N3 billion).

Additional road construction projects include the construction of the Kano Northern Bypass in Kano (N2.5 billion), the construction of failed sections of the East-West road (N2.5 billion), the reconstruction of the Lokoja – Abuja road (N2.5 billion), the construction of the Buruku bridge in River Benue (N2 billion) and the construction of Bauchi-Gombe road (N2.5 billion).

The remaining new road construction projects include the Bida – Zingiru road (N2 billion), Obubara in Ebonyi – Cross River state road (N3 billion), and the Malando – Ngaski Wara road (N8 billion).