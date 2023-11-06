The Lagos State Government has taken decisive action by sealing off the Ogba Mall and Ajah market due to their illegal waste disposal practices.

This operation was carried out in cooperation with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority and the State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences on a Sunday.

According to a statement by Folashade Kadiri, the Director of Public Affairs at the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, the enforcement team also dismantled shanties and removed structures of illegal traders along the Ajah Jubilee Bridge and BRT corridor.

In the official statement, it was noted, “The Lagos State Government has shut Ogba City Mall, Ikeja, and Ajah Market, Eti-Osa, for sundry waste disposal offences.

“The action was carried out by the combined enforcement teams of the Lagos Waste Management Authority; State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences, LASTMA and LAGSEC (KAI).”

Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, stressed that the zero-tolerance campaign is an ongoing effort and advised markets and business stakeholders to take the necessary steps to ensure clean and hygienic premises.

Commenting on this development, Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, emphasized that this action is part of the ongoing campaign by the administration to combat unsanitary conditions and irresponsible trash disposal in marketplaces and commercial establishments throughout the state.

He reiterated, “We are stepping up action on this administration’s zero tolerance for filth and reckless waste disposal by traders and business facilities. We have continuously warned business owners to expect action if they refuse to do the needful to sustain the environment. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration will not relent in its pursuit of this lofty objective for overriding public good.”