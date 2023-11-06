DealHQ Partners opened its doors to over 40 C-Level Executives who attended its 2023 Enterprise Roundtable Event.

This year’s Roundtable was one of the line-up of events held in commemoration of the Firm’s 5th year anniversary.

The Firm’s Founding Partner and Lead Advisor, Mrs. Tosin Ajose noted that the Roundtable underpins the Firm’s commitment to driving active conversations around emerging trends in the Firm’s practice areas in a manner that birth solutions, influence business practices, drive policy changes and ultimately deepen the performance

of enterprises within the Firm’s demography.

The 5th Anniversary Edition of the Enterprise Roundtable brokered conversations around the theme: “ECONOMIC RESET: RETHINKING THE ROLE OF NIGERIA’S PRIVATE SECTOR” a theme which many described as apt and timely; given the recent leadership transition at sub-sovereign and National level drew attention to the critical role of Nigeria’s private sector in spring boarding the much needed economic transformation and the evolving dynamics of public private collaboration in achieving National development across 4 focal areas (1) capital (2) energy (3) taxation (4) regional trade and collaboration.

Mrs. Toyin Sanni, the Group CEO of Emerging Africa Capital and keynote speaker for the first plenary session, emphasized the pivotal role of capital and taxation in driving economic transformation; highlighting the need for innovative approaches to capital sourcing and allocation she also underscored the importance tax incentives and reforms in enabling real sector growth and winning private sector trust.

Mr. Bolaji Balogun, The CEO of ChapelHill Denham, and chair of the second plenary session emphasized the need to overcome conventional paradigms whilst he provided a roadmap on how the private sector can spearhead the economic reset agenda, through inclusive policy making, prioritizing local manufacturing and production, redirection of domestic capital to critical infrastructure needs; bolstering foreign capital flows through investor assurance, a stable fiscal and monetary policy framework and continuous belief in the future of Nigeria. The Event was wrapped up with a panel discussion moderated by Mr. Izuchukwu Ubadinma, Partner Corporate Services and Capital Market, DealHQ Partners, who anchored a deep dive conversation with Ms. Bolanle Adekoya, Partner – Capital Market at PwC Nigeria; Mr. Oluseun Olubamise, Head of Treasury of Optimus Bank; Mr. Uade Ahimie, Head of Strategy and Public Affairs of Nairametrics; and Mr. Kola Oni, Managing Principal of Altway Holdings.

The session highlighted the intricate dynamics of the triad – Energy, Fair Taxation and Capital, offering insightful recommendations for a more robust and equitable economic environment.

The event ended on a very high note, with active engagement from attendees.

All the speakers and panelists made sure to incite a deeper commitment to Nation Building and hope for a more prosperous Nigeria through positive collaborations between the Government and Private sector.