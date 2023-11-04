An aircraft with Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu as well as other top officials on board, crash-landed near Ibadan Airport in Oyo State, according to a Daily Trust report.

A private HS25B aircraft under Flint Aero’s operation narrowly escaped disaster as it crash-landed on the runway yesterday.

The flight, which had departed from Abuja at 18:41 hours, was carrying several high-ranking government officials.

The incident happened at approximately 19:21 hours, and there were ten individuals on board. Fortunately, there were no casualties, even though the aircraft endured substantial damage.

Early reports indicated that the aircraft had crashed, but it was soon learned that it had executed a crash landing.

This is a developing story…