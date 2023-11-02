Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will commission the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line Overpass Bridge at Yaba today, Thursday, Nov. 2.

This is contained in an official press release by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

According to the statement, the bridge is expected to improve traffic flow within the Yaba-Ojuelegba Axis into other parts of Lagos State.

Details of the Yaba Overpass Bridge

The Yaba Overhead Bridge, which is T-shaped, will take traffic from Murtala Muhammed Way into Ojuelegba Road and vice versa, over the rail tracks.

Prior to the construction of the overpass bridge at Yaba, traffic into Ojuelegba from Murtala Muhammed had been through a rail-level crossing. This often caused accidents with vehicles and pedestrians, as well as led to huge delays in train operations.

The Yaba Overpass Bridge is one of the four new bridges built by the current Lagos State administration on the Red Line rail alignment to stop vehicular/pedestrian and train interaction.

The other three bridges constructed by Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration on the Red Line rail alignment are the Oyingbo Overpass Bridge, the Ikeja Overpass Bridge and the Mushin Overpass Bridge.

The bridge at Mushin is due for completion by the end of the year.

The Yaba bridge will facilitate smooth movement for the Red Line which Sanwo-Olu had promised would commence operations soon.