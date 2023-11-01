Search giant, Google, said it has updated its Search and Lens features to solve all mathematics and physics problems for users.

Announcing the updates via a blog post, Google added that with advancements in its large language models, users are now able to also get help with word problems, starting with many fundamental topics from high-school physics.

This experience, it said, would help users identify the known and unknown values and understand which formulas to use and when.

The AI-powered update to Google Search, while it will help students, might pose a new challenge for examiners, who have been complaining about students using large language models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT to write examinations and tests.

What Google is saying

Google’s Product Lead, Rob Wong, while announcing the updates, said:

“Whether you’re delving into a math textbook or turning to Search to get more context on a complicated physics problem, it can sometimes be hard to describe exactly what you’re looking for. Take that intricate biology concept or pesky geometry problem, for example. With new features across Search and Lens, you can now visualize STEM-related concepts and figure out which equation to use by browsing for them in a more natural and intuitive way.

“It can feel frustrating when you are trying to solve a math problem and aren’t quite sure what the next step should be. Now, when you look up the problem on Search, you will be able to get even more help on subjects like trigonometry and calculus. Simply type your equation or integral into the Search bar, or take a picture with Lens, to see a step-by-step explanation and solution. You can also type “math solver” to give the experience a try on desktop and coming soon, on mobile.”

Using the Google Lens

Wong added that beyond calculus and physics problems, seeking geometry help on Search presents a unique challenge, because these problems are often harder to describe with words alone.

“Say you are tasked with finding the area of a triangle, and all you are given is a diagram of the triangle as well as measurements of two of the sides. Without being able to take a picture of the problem, it’s hard to put into words what you need help with.

“Now, instead of trying to come up with a written query that describes your visual problem, you can use Lens on certain triangle problems, to interpret both the visual and the text components of the problem, and generate a step-by-step explanation of how to solve it,” he said.

In addition to problem-solving, Google also launched new 3D models on Search, letting users examine interactive diagrams related to nearly 1,000 topics, such as biology, chemistry, physics, astronomy, and more.

Google first introduced 3D models in 2021, rolling out diagrams for more than 200 chemistry, biology, physics and anatomy concepts.