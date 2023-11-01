NGX continued its bullish run in what was a very positive trading day as the All-Share Index crossed the 70,000 mark for the first time in history, closing at 70,581.76 points.

The equities market gained 1.94% as the market capitalization appreciated by N739 billion to close at N38.778 trillion.

The market had in the last three days gained N1.357 trillion representing a very positive trading during the period.

The positive rally this week has been enhanced by gains recorded by big stocks such as Airtel Africa, First Bank, UBA, and Northern Nigeria Flour Mills.

Today, the market witnessed 7,444 deals, a drop from yesterday’s 8.027 deals. However, there was a 24.5% appreciation in trading volume as 601.732 million units were traded today, with a trading value of N11.02 billion, an 82.45% appreciation from yesterday’s N6.04 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 70,581.76 points

% Day Change: +1.94%

Day’s Lowest: 69,222.13 points

Day’s Highest: 70,581.76 points

% YTD: +37.72%

Market Cap: N38.78 trillion

Volume Traded: 601.73 million

Value: N11.02 billion

Deals: 7,444

Top Gainers

AIRTERLAFRI: +10.00% to close at N1694.10

UPL: +9.91% to close at N2.33

CHAMS: +9.91% to close at N2.44

NEM: +9.90% to close at N5.55

FBNH: +9.78% to close at N19.65

Top Losers

CAVERTON: -7.74% to close at N1.43

CHAMPION: -6.85% to close at N3.65

CILEASING: -6.41% to close at N3.59

UPDCREIT: -2.70% to close at N3.70

UNILEVER: -2.44% to close at N14.35

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, UBA (+0.48%) led with 163.56 million units, followed by FBNH (+9.78%) with 94.65 million shares. GTCO (+1.72%) came in third place with 45.75 million shares, followed by ACCESSCORP (+4.37%) with 36.69 million shares, and UNIVINSURE (+8.33%) with 34.72 million shares.

In terms of value, UBA led the chart with N3.47 billion, followed by FBNH with N1.84 billion, GTCO with N1.60 billion, AIRTELAFRI with N694.06 million, and ACCESSCORP with N641.99 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading was relatively positive for stocks worth over one trillion. Just like yesterday, AIRTEL recorded the largest price appreciation with +10.00%, GTCO (+1.72%) and ZENITHBANK (+3.77%) recorded price appreciations. While MTNN, SEPLAT, DANGECM, BUAFOODS, and BUACEMENT recorded no price changes from yesterday.

For Tier-1 banks, trading was absolutely positive as they all recorded share price appreciations. FBNH (+9.78%), UBA (+0.48%), GTCO (+1.72%), ACCESSCORP (+4.37%), and ZENITHBANK (+3.77%).