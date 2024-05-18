I know it borders on the ludicrous to start “Detty December” talks when we are still in May. We are into the second quarter and we are not even at the middle of the year.

Isn’t it too soon? December is still far away, one may argue but, as cliche as it sounds, those who fail to plan, plan to fail. If you are someone who goes on frequent travels, then you’ll know that a whole lot can go wrong, and fast.

From visa declines to last-minute hotel reservation disappointments and every other problem in between; a fun experience could degenerate quickly into a nightmare.

Interestingly, travel habits have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic. People want to travel more. Psychologists call this urge to travel more “the Post-Covid Revenge Travel.” This is a phenomenon where more and more people have considered vacation and travel since the pandemic.

According to a travel agency, Skyscanner survey, 77% of those polled said they’re planning to spend the same or more on trips abroad than they did in 2022, with almost half (41%) planning to spend more.

The Post-Covid Revenge Travel phenomenon probably explains why even though you toured Eastern Europe last December, you still want a feel of the Maldives this year’s December. Anyway, away from why you are travelling more, let’s get to the meat of the matter and fast. We have a vacation to plan.

Why should I start planning now?

Travelling is hectic and without a concrete plan, a get-away could quickly turn to a nightmare. For example, a simple mistake like not having a tour guide or uncomfortable Airbnb reservations could spoil your vacation.

Many vacation goers erroneously think that preparing financially is all there is to planning a vacation but are rudely shocked by other things they have overlooked. An instance is a museum tour. If you do not plan your vacation properly but have plans to visit a museum, you may discover that it is usually not open to visitors in December.

To start planning for your vacation, map out places you want to visit and tour. You may need an experienced travel agent or tour guide for this. You want to make sure you know the timeline or chronology of places you plan to visit. Many tourists have increased travel costs by simply visiting places out of order. For example, if you are touring Nigeria, it makes more sense to tour in Lagos, then Ibadan, and Kano rather than Lagos, Kano, then Ibadan.

Should I use travel agent?

According to an IBS survey, over 47% of respondents use in person or Online Travel Agents (OTAs) as opposed to booking digitally and doing it themselves. For lack of better words, travel agents make your vacation easier. Experienced travel agents know travel documentation and necessary requirements. They know the ins and outs of select cities and can help you get cheaper prices and options. You don’t want to be that tourist who goes about asking for directions and basic information about cities.

Financial template to plan for a vacation

Experts recommend that vacation expenses should not exceed 20% of net annual income after tax. Yes, this includes those shopping sprees during these vacations. In case this isn’t already obvious, this is a very difficult thing to do – keeping expenses within a definitive framework. I mean who doesn’t want to buy an extra Saree from India, a wide brimmed hat from the Bahamas, or Manga collectibles from Tokyo. You need a template and this section will help you create one. If you earn N10m every year, you should not spend more than N2m on vacations in December.

Draft a very detailed budget: While you may argue that this kills the fun, it saves your pocket. Understandably, the essence of a vacation is to explore. And who is to say what the limits are to be explored? Be that as it may, you need a strict budget. How much do you plan on spending on sight-seeing? That $90 cable ride may far exceed your quota for the day. What about food? The rare steak, Italian spaghetti and French wine may be way out of your budget.

Create a vacation savings account: Forbes experts recommend having multiple savings accounts for different goals. This includes travelling. It would be incredibly difficult to spawn 20% of your annual income in December. Start saving now for a "Detty December". If your goal is a N2m vacation, you have roughly seven months to go, so you need to somehow save N250k every month.

Only visit places within your budget: The first part of creating this template is choosing your destination. And it is not about living your fantasies alone, it's also about your finances. According to Budget Your Trip, daily expenses for tourists in Rome is $184 per day, while you would need about $248 in Dubai. If your budget is within the $150 – $200 range per day, visiting Rome is the better financial decision. According to Forbes, it would cost $747 for one day's vacation in the US. The bottom-line is that you mustn't even travel out of your country. Start by exploring cheaper alternatives around you.

Resist impulsive spending: Stick to your budget. While this may seem easy, it isn't. There's always one more souvenir you must pick. Who is to say when you will visit Ibiza again? However tempting it may be, you must stick with your budget.