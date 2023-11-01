The Enugu State Government has established a firm deadline of December 1 for all courier operators to complete their registration with the state authorities.

Emeka Ajogwu, the State Commissioner for Special Duties, announced this during a stakeholders’ meeting with the association of courier operators in Enugu, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

The new directive comes in response to growing concerns regarding security breaches attributed to the lack of coordination and the unregulated nature of logistics operations within the state. Mr. Ajogwu expressed the government’s apprehension over the absence of organization among courier service providers.

He observed that individuals were acquiring motorcycles and deploying them for courier services without adhering to any government registration procedures.

” The state government discovered that the courier service providers are not organized. People simply purchase motorcycles and put them on the roads without any registration with the government.

” It is also worrisome that courier service providers operated by midnight without any means of identification showing they were genuine business operators.

“We have also heard that some of the bad eggs among you are hiding under the cover of this business to peddle drugs and move around small arms and light weapons within the metropolis.

“This is unacceptable and a concern to the government”, he said

What you should know

In light of these concerns, the State Ministry of Transport will now require all logistics companies to obtain licenses for their operations in Enugu State. Unbranded and unnumbered motorcycles will no longer be permitted to ply the roads. Every courier company must brand their motorcycles and assign unique identification numbers to each vehicle.

Additionally, every courier rider must wear their company uniform and carry a valid identity card issued by their employer. Operators are also mandated to maintain comprehensive records of delivery pick-ups, locations, and contact information. A waybill for all items within the delivery package must be readily available upon request by the authorities.

According to Ajogwu, authorized dispatch riders should not be on the road past 8 p.m. unless they have undergone a thorough verification, certification, and authentication process by relevant authorities.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, represented by ACP S.D West, Area Commander of the Enugu Police Area Command, underscored the importance of this meeting. He explained that it is crucial to curb the activities of non-state actors who exploit the vulnerabilities within the logistics industry in the state.

Properly identifying courier vehicles will aid law enforcement agencies in distinguishing legitimate operators from those engaged in illegal activities.

In response to these measures, Adaora Okoye, the interim chairperson of the Courier Operators Association, affirmed the association’s commitment to complying with the state government’s directives. She acknowledged that the licensing requirement for operators would enhance the overall integrity of the logistics industry within the state.