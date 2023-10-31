Security and trust have become indispensable in the ever-evolving landscape of business transactions.

Real estate, in particular, is a sector fraught with complexities, fraud and risks, making the need for secure and transparent solutions more critical than ever.

By eliminating the risks in real estate transactions, Trustcrow, a fintech startup, has set out to redefine how we carry out transactions.

Trustcrow introduced its innovative digital escrow platform to industry stakeholders, early adopters, and a select group of individuals at a soft launch event at the Landmark Towers on the 2nd of October 2023.

The product was received with great enthusiasm by leaders from different industries, further signalling a growing demand for solutions to the prevalent problems around business transactions.

On October 19th, Trustcrow announced that the platform is now open to the public, in what was termed a “transformative moment in real estate transactions.”

What makes Trustcrow Unique

According to the company’s CEO, Joe Orj, Trustcrow is more than a digital escrow platform.

“We’re building a community of like-minded businesses who believe that honest businesses should be treated honestly, and who want to trade with members of such a community,” says Mr. Orji.

“Trustcrow is a tool which gives businesses peace of mind and helps them unlock new opportunities to trade.”

Trustcrow’s digital escrow service rests on a unique value proposition that aims to revolutionize secure transactions:

Confidence & Trust: Trust is not just a word at Trustcrow; it’s the bedrock of their culture and service. That is why the company partnered with CardinalStone, a leading investment & asset management firm, as its custodian partner to hold customer funds in custody. The platform ensures the secure custody of funds in escrow until all agreed-upon terms are met, providing peace of mind to all involved parties. Efficiency & Affordability: Trustcrow is a model of speed and efficiency. Compared to alternatives such as bank guarantees, letters of credit, traditional escrows etc., the platform is 4x cheaper, 10x faster, and 30% more effective. Trustcrow offers a seamless and user-friendly process with significantly reduced transaction time and at a much lower cost. Customized & Tailored Solutions: Every transaction is unique, and Trustcrow recognizes this. The platform is not only tailored to meet the needs of large and small-scale businesses, but it is also customizable for transactions within real estate as well as various other sectors.

As part of their launch promotion, Trustcrow is offering a free one-night getaway at the Landmark Beach Hotel to the top transacting customer for the month of November.

To start transacting with peace of mind and confidence, visit www.gotrustcrow.com