The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Mr Zacch Adedeji as the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Adedeji, who appeared at the upper chamber for his screening on Tuesday, revealed his plans to improve the nation’s revenue, referring to the dearth of information in the oil and gas sector.

Laments lack of proper data in oil industry

The FIRS boss promised that most of the leakages would be halted. According to him, the core problem in the country is that of proper data, adding that developing data upon which decisions will be made is fundamental.

According to him, it will enable sufficient info on the exact number of vessels of crude brought into the county and the concomitant tax. The data would be used to identify those in affluence who pay insufficient tax, the FIRS boss added.

Adedeji also vowed to centralize the identification system in Nigeria and advance the nation’s data mining capacity.

What you should know

Adedeji had earlier in the day appeared in the Senate for his confirmation as FIRS Chairman. The upper chamber commenced Adedeji’s screening for his confirmation, 2 weeks after President Bola Tinubu appointed his former Special Adviser on Revenue as the new FIRS boss.

Tinubu had written to the Senate for expeditious consideration of the confirmation of the appointment of Zak.

The appointment of Adedeji as the FIRS Boss was conveyed in a letter to the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

He was first appointed the Acting Chairman of the Federal Internal Revenue Service on September 14.

This announcement came in as the former chairman, Muhammed Nami, is set to embark on a terminal leave.

Zacch Adelabu Adedeji is an astute accountant, and corporate tax and public finance development expert. He has over 15 years of experience in corporate accounting, public service administration and public service advisory for corporate multinationals, state governments and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He was a one-term Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State, Southwest, Nigeria between the year 2011 and 2015 under the administration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Among his remarkable achievements in the state include leading a team of less than 50 personnel to institute a Medium-Term Financial (MTF) strategy for the overall framework of Financial and Budgetary management of the state.