The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Mr Zacch Adedeji as the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Adedeji, who appeared at the upper chamber for his screening on Tuesday, revealed his plans to improve the nation’s revenue, referring to the dearth of information in the oil and gas sector.

Laments lack of proper data in oil industry

The FIRS boss promised that most of the leakages would be halted. According to him, the core problem in the country is that of proper data, adding that developing data upon which decisions will be made is fundamental.

According to him, it will enable sufficient info on the exact number of vessels of crude brought into the county and the concomitant tax. The data would be used to identify those in affluence who pay insufficient tax, the FIRS boss added.

Adedeji also vowed to centralize the identification system in Nigeria and advance the nation’s data mining capacity.

This is a developing story…