An explosion is reported to have rocked the Rivers State House of Assembly complex on Sunday night, with some properties in the chamber said to have been destroyed.

According to media reports, the incident was said to have occurred when some suspected arsonists threw an explosive into the complex around 9.30pm, thereby causing fire outbreak in the assembly building.

This is coming amidst rumours of alleged moves by some lawmakers to impeach the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Rift between Wike and Governor Fubara

A political crisis appears to be brewing in Rivers State as Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is also the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) barely 6 months after the transfer of power between the 2 of them.

Although the reason for the breakdown of the political marriage between the duo appears uncertain, it is still not clear if this disagreement may have been what prompted the lawmakers to reportedly plan to initiate impeachment proceedings against the governor. The rift between Wike and Governor Fubara is said to have been on for some time.

Security operatives take over Assembly complex

Meanwhile, the assembly complex is said to have been taken over by the security agents from the nearby Rivers State Police command with over 17 armoured vehicles with stern looking security personnel stationed around it.

This is a developing story…