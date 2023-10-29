The Presidential CNG Initiative (P-CNGi) has officially launched a pilot conversion centre for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles in Lagos State as part of the federal government’s effort to mitigate the effect of subsidy removal.

Mr Micheal Oluwagbemi, Chief Executive Officer of P-CNGi, while speaking at the inauguration of the FEMADAC Station on Saturday, described the step as a significant development in diversifying the transportation sector from fuel dependency to natural gas.

Oluwagbemi emphasized that the CNG centre would pave the way for a more ecologically sustainable and economically prosperous future in Nigeria.

The facility is situated at KM 42, Lekki-Epe

According to the P-CNGi Steering Committee, seven CNG conversion centres have been established in the country.

According to Oluwagbemi, the event held great importance for Nigerians and the global shift towards responsible energy selections.

“Today, as we officially open the Lagos Conversion Centre, we go beyond the inauguration of a facility; we extend a hand to a greener, more sustainable, and affordable future.

“We are not just changing how we fuel our vehicles; we are changing lives, one job at a time.

“The commissioning of the first of Lagos P-CNGi Pilot Conversion Centres is historic, as it is the first of many such facilities planned under the P-CNGi initiative,” Oluwagbemi said.

More insights

Speaking further, the P-CNGi chief executive officer noted that the centres represented Nigeria’s commitment to transitioning to cleaner and more affordable energy solutions.

He said that the initiative would create jobs and greener opportunities.

“More than 1,000 of such centres are planned nationwide in the next few years, with 55,000 conversions planned under the Palliative Program that have kicked off, designed to reduce the cost of transportation, especially mass transit for poor Nigerians.

“This works by collaborating with the private sector to expand the conversion centre network of Nigeria from seven to at least 70, while creating over 2,000 jobs converting vehicles from PMS to CNG Bi-fuel that runs cheaper, cleaner and better.

“By embracing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) technology, the initiative addresses the twin challenges of sustainability and fiscal responsibility, which have become integral in the modern world.

“This initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to easing the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians by reducing energy costs,” Oluwagbemi added.