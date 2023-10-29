The Southeast Regional Center, LLC (SRC) is offering its sixth (6th) EB-5 Offering! The “Ajin Rural Manufacturing Facility for Hyundai EV Metaplant”

The EB-5 program, also known as the Immigrant Investor Program, was established in 1990 by Congress to stimulate the US economy through job creation via capital investment from immigrant investors.

In return for their investment, eligible foreign investors and their families can gain lawful, permanent residency in the U.S.

SRC, will future in a seminar organized by IIUSA on Thursday, November 2nd in Abuja Continental Hotel, #1 Ladi Kwali Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja at 10 AM, and in Lagos, on Saturday November 4that Lagos Continental Hotel, 52A Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, at 10PM, respectively.

Come and see how this project will enable you and your family can benefit and secure a permanent residency status and eventual citizenship.

Use this link to review SRC’s website.

Use this link to review the project.

https://www.srceb-5.com/our-projects/?p=current