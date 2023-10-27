President Bola Tinubu will be hosting the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, on Sunday, October 29.

This will be the first time the head of a government will be visiting Nigeria since the inauguration of the new administration.

According to a statement posted on the website of the Embassy of Germany in Nigeria, the purpose of the visit is to fortify the bilateral relations between Germany and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The statement reads in part,

“With diplomatic relations spanning over 60 years, Germany and Nigeria have a warm and longstanding relationship. They are natural partners as both are the strongest economy and the most populous country on their respective continents.

“This visit intends to accentuate Germany’s appreciation for the strong partnership over the years and underlines the importance the German government places in Nigeria’s role in the region and globally.

“While in the country, Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ECOWAS Commission President, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray in Abuja. He will then proceed to Lagos where he will open a Nigeria-German Business Conference organized by the Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce.

“While in Lagos, he will interface with representatives of Nigerian civil society as well as with Nigerian start-up entrepreneurs. Along with the delegation, Chancellor Scholz will take part in a tour of the city of Lagos to gain insights into the challenges and opportunities presented by a megacity such as Lagos.”

Furthermore, the statement reveals that the Chancellor will be accompanied by a delegation of high-ranking German business tycoons, including CEOs of some of the highest-valued German companies.

Accordingly, this will present an opportunity for the Nigerian government to woo investors from Germany and partner with business stakeholders from both countries, further deepening the bilateral relationship between Nigerian and the western European country.

“Chancellor Scholz will be accompanied by a delegation of high-ranking German business people including CEOs of some of the highest-valued German companies, as well as by a cultural delegation. This is because the visit is also geared at intensifying the relations in the economic and cultural sectors and exploring opportunities for investment in Nigeria.

“The German Embassy in Nigeria is honoured to welcome Chancellor Scholz and looks forward to continuing to work on strengthening our important and warm bilateral relations.”