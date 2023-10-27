The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has taken further steps to implement the Federal Government’s Eight-Point Agenda regarding employment and social security.

Mrs. Maureen Allagoa, the Director of NSITF, made this announcement during the opening of the New Performance Management System Implementation Workshop in Abuja which was conveyed through Mr. Nwachukwu Godson, the General Manager of Corporate Affairs at the Fund.

The 8-Point Agenda encompasses critical areas such as food security, ending poverty, economic growth, job creation, access to capital, improved security, a fair playing field, rule of law, and the fight against corruption, which reflects the aspirations of the citizens for a more inclusive and prosperous society.

Allagoa stressed that, in the face of various challenges in the labour market, the agency must redouble its efforts to effectively align with the Federal Government’s goals for social security.

She emphasized that the Federal Government’s Eight-Point Agenda, particularly focusing on poverty eradication, job creation, and economic growth, directly relates to labour and employment.

What she said

According to her,

“As a key agency of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the NSITF occupies a central position in ensuring that this national objective is met.

“If we must remain relevant as the nation’s cardinal social security agency, we must leave no gaps in ensuring that we contribute our quota.

“Part of the target of the Employee Compensation, lest we forget, is to grow a resilient national workforce without which optimum productivity, growth and social inclusion will be made more difficult”.

Restructuring NSITF’s operations

Allagoa emphasized that to achieve these goals effectively, the NSITF’s operations need to be restructured to incorporate a more effective performance evaluation system.

She further explained that the purpose of the workshop was to enhance their understanding and position the NSITF at the forefront in terms of systematic performance evaluation metrics that are practical and closely aligned with their job responsibilities.

Re-invigorating the Civil/ Public Service

She mentioned that the Civil service is being remodelled:

“I’m happy that the re-invigoration of the Civil/Public Service by remodelling the performance assessment system to a new model that measures and tracks actual performances.

“This is as being championed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, has taken root in the NSITF,” she said.

NSITF’s adoption of Performance Management System

She mentioned that the NSITF has wholeheartedly adopted the Performance Management System (PMS), which offers a more systematic method for evaluating employee performance.

She noted that they have moved away from the Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) with all its shortcomings.

“The process will allow an organisation like ours to align our mission, goals and objectives with available human resources and set priorities.

“It will enable us to track productivity in real-time on an individual, team or organizational level,” she added.