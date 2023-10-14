The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced its intention to begin the tracking of 1,932 constituency and executive projects across 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This information was disclosed by the spokesperson of the commission, Mrs Azuka Ogugua as released by ICPC in Abuja on Friday.

According to the statement, the projects to be tracked are valued at N500 billion and were started in 2019 in 25 states and the FCT, and the exercise would commence on the 16th of October in the six geo-political zones of the country.

Focal states for the Phase 6 tracking exercise

The ICPC spokesperson disclosed the focal states for the exercise are Benue, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Bauchi, Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Plateau, Taraba, Gombe and Yobe.

Additional States where the ICPC Phase 6 tracking exercise would focus on include Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Lagos, Ondo States as well as the FCT.

Objectives of the exercise and other details

Mrs Ogugua said the forthcoming tracking exercise seeks to improve service delivery to the people by investigating the misappropriation of funds and fraudulent procurement practices, as well as ensuring that all government-funded projects are executed to specification.

In her words,

“The objectives of the exercise include improved service delivery to the people by investigating fraudulent procurement practices in the award of public contracts and full execution of all publicly funded projects.

”Execution to the specification of all projects funded by the government, ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements and ensuring that government gets value for monies spent on projects,” she said.

Furthermore, ICPC will also focus on special intervention agencies and capital funds projects handling, and execution of the North-East Development Commission, Presidential Amnesty Programme, and Niger Delta Development Commission.

“Also, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ecological Fund Office, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), and Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), amongst others.” she added.

Mrs Ogugua stated that,

“The exercise will be carried out by ICPC in collaboration with relevant stakeholders such as the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), the media, and civil society organizations.”