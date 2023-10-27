The Board of Directors of BUA Cement Plc has appointed Ms. Ganiat, Siyonbola Adetutu, as an independent non-executive Director of the Company.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public on the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of BUA Cement Plc held on Wednesday, 25th October 2023.

Profile of Adetutu Siyonbola

According to the statement signed by Hauwa Satomi, Company Secretary/Chief Legal Officer, Ms Ganiat, Adetutu Siyonbola is a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, having been called to the Nigerian Bar in 1995.

She is an alumna of Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago-Iwoye Ogun State, Nigeria, and her Legal Practice experience spans about twenty-eight years, with experiences in Law as the Senior Partner of “G. ADETUTU SIYONBOLA & CO.

She started her career as Counsel with Kunle Uthman & Co. between 1996 and 1999. She was an audit committee member at 11 PLC (Formerly known as Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc) between 2018 and 2022.

She has served in various capacities within the Nigerian Bar Association, and she is a member of the African Bar Association, Pan-African Association, West African Bar Association, Federation Internationale De Abogadas (FIDA), and International Bar Association.

She is a Notary Public and a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, U.K.