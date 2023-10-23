The DealHQ Business Round Table series is focused on driving C-level conversations around emerging trends in the firm’s practice areas.

Amongst the Speakers lined up for this session are Mr. Bolaji Balogun, CEO, Chapelhill Denham; Mrs. Toyin Sanni, Group CEO, Emerging Africa Capital; Mr. Akin Akinfemiwa, CEO, Geregu Power; Ms. Bolanle Adekoya, Partner, Capital Market, PWC, Nigeria; Mr. Demola Odeyemi, CEO, Optimus Bank; Mr. Ugo Obi–Chukwu, CEO, Nairametrics; Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Founder, Future Africa; Mrs. Tosin Ajose, Lead Advisor, DealHQ Partners; Mr. Izuchukwu Ubadinma, Partner, DealHQ Partners.

The session will drive discussions around a strategic re-evaluation of the critical role of Nigeria’s private sector in springboarding the much-needed economic transformation, addressing challenges, opportunities, and the evolving dynamics of public-private collaboration in the context of economic transformation and global development across these 4 pivotal areas:

Capital

Energy Supply

Regional Trade and Collaboration

Taxation

A key highlight of this roundtable will be the launching of DHQ Corporate Services Limited, a DealHQ

Partners business support subsidiary.

Attendance is free but registration is mandatory, click HERE to register or check out our website at

https://dealhqpartners.com