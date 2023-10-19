HerVest, a Nigerian inclusive fintech startup dedicated to improving women’s lives through access to savings, credit and impact investing opportunities has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first African-based startup to be featured in a full film coverage for the global Google #WeArePlay campaign.



This global campaign celebrates the diverse community of individuals and businesses building innovative apps and games on the Google Play platform.



HerVest’s inclusion in the #WeArePlay campaign is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing accessible and user-friendly financial solutions for women in Africa.

The startup’s innovative app, also named HerVest, offers a range of financial services tailored to the needs of women, including savings plans, investment opportunities, and financial literacy resources.



Commenting on the development, Solape Akinpelu, Co-founder and CEO of HerVest said: “We are incredibly honoured to be the first African startup featured in the WeArePlay campaign. This recognition underscores our mission to close the economic gender gap and provide women from different demographics with customized financial products they need to achieve their financial goals.”



HerVest’s selection for the WeArePlay campaign highlights the growing prominence of African startups in the global tech landscape. The company’s innovative approach to financial inclusion aligns with Google’s commitment to supporting diverse app developers and promoting inclusive technologies.



“HerVest is a shining example of the innovation and creativity that African startups bring to the table. We are proud to feature in the global #WeArePlay campaign and showcase our immense contributions to the global tech ecosystem,” Yomi Ogunleye, co-founder, of HerVest stated.



HerVest’s achievement is a source of pride for Nigeria and the entire African tech community. The company’s success serves as an inspiration for other African startups aspiring to make a global impact.