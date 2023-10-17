The newly appointed Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Tola Odeyemi, has vowed to turn the Service into a world-class e-commerce and logistics hub.

Odeyemi assumed office on Monday after the controversy surrounding the purported reinstatement of the former PMG, Sunday Adepoju had died down.

While addressing the management staff of NIPOST, she pledged to build on the legacy of her predecessors to advance the postal organization locally and globally.

She promised to leverage technology and make NIPOST logistics, e-commerce, and other postal services arms efficient.

Agenda for NIPOST

Unveiling his agenda for the Postal Service, Odeyemi said:

“The essence of every administration lies in the ability to ensure continuity while staying focused on its core values and mandate while striving to maximize its potential and adapting to change. NIPOST has a legacy that was forged by hard work and the vision of those before me, and posterity will indeed be kind to them.

“I came to build on the commendable work of my predecessors, my aspirations are not only to solidify NIPOST’s status as a leading Postal Operator. As I assume this role, I also want to make NIPOST a world-class e-commerce and logistics hub,” the PMG said.

She sought the cooperation of the staff and urged them to join her in providing postal services that meet the needs of Nigerians irrespective of their locations.

Odeyemi, while expressing her gratitude to President Bola Tinubu (GCFR), promised to lead NIPOST into a new era of innovation, modernization, and transformation, in line with the president’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda”.

Stakeholders laud appointment

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the industry have commended the appointment of Odeyemi as the Postmaster General of the federation. Specifically, the CEO of Alpha-Geek Technologies, Oluwaseun Dania, in a statement issued on Monday, said the decision by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration has heralded a new dawn for NIPOST and was indicative of a future-forward governance approach.

“With a sterling career reflecting a firm grounding in Tech Policy and Government Regulation, coupled with distinguished roles at global giants like Uber and Binance, Ms. Odeyemi has proven herself to be an authority in the intersection of technology and policy. Her journey through pivotal roles, including being the Team Lead for the Industry Infrastructure and Technology Project (South West Implementation) at the Central Bank of Nigeria and Facility Manager/External Projects Manager at 21st Century Technologies, is a testament to her in-depth knowledge and innovative leadership.

“In addition to her vast professional experiences, she has displayed notable public service, having served as the Executive Secretary/Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor H.E. Akinwunmi Ambode, where her contributions to policy-making and strategic implementation have been profoundly impactful.

“Ms. Odeyemi’s extensive 15-year career, reflecting expertise in Technology Policy, Financial Technology Regulation, Environmental Regulation, Investment and Trade Promotion, Infrastructure Finance, and Public Sector Policy Reform, uniquely positions her as a trailblazer capable of steering NIPOST towards technological advancement and operational excellence in line with the goals set out by the Minister for Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy; Dr. Bosun Tijani.

“In her role as a Public Policy Professional with a solid background in Electrical and Systems Engineering, Ms. Odeyemi has consistently demonstrated not only her aptitude in deploying technology to meet policy and regulatory requirements but also her competency in formulating forward-thinking technology policies,” Dania stated.