The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced plans to license more agents across the country for National Identification Number (NIN) enrollment.

In a notice issued on Monday, the Commission invited organisations, including Limited Liability Companies (LLCs), startup companies, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) with proven track records of successful performance in a similar capacity to indicate their interest in the provision of data collection and issuance of the NIN.

The Commission said Nigerian representatives of its development partners can also indicate interest.

The move to license new agents may not be unconnected with the ongoing revalidation exercise of existing agents instituted by the newly appointed Director General/Chief Executive Officer, Abisoye Coker-Odusote. This is also coming amid concerns that there are now many fake NIN enrollment centres across the country.

Licence categories

According to the Commission, the license to be issued comes in three categories with different eligibility requirements. It stated that the first category is the LLCs, which are incorporated companies with over 2 years post-incorporation and can operate at National, regional, state, and local government levels.

The second category comprises SMEs, and startups comprise registered business names that operate as SMEs and can operate at regional, state, and local government levels, while the third category comprises CSOs and NGOs that are incorporated Trustees focused on specific groups with special needs and can operate within catchments and areas of their interest in the country.

While all applications are expected to be submitted physically to the NIMC head office in Abuja, the Commission said the expression of interest will close by November 14, 2023.

Revalidation of existing agents

Earlier this month, NIMC announced the revalidation of its third-party agent licensees. The Commission said this was part of its commitment to ensure the highest standards of data security and compliance and was part of ongoing efforts to enhance the security, efficiency, and accuracy of the National Identity Management System.

In a statement signed by the acting Director General of NIMC, Coker-Odusote, the commission stressed that the revalidation process is mandatory for all current partners and is intended to ensure compliance with the latest standards and protocols.

It noted that the revalidation process will include a thorough review of the third-party organisation’s operations, technical infrastructure, and compliance with NIMC’s policies and guidelines.

“It is essential to demonstrate that your organisation continues to meet the required standards to effectively participate in the enrolment of Nigerian citizens, legal residents, and related services.

“Key Details of the Revalidation Process: Documentation: You are required to submit the following documents for revalidation: Current Business Registration Certificate , Updated Company Profile. Copy of the signed Memorandum of Understanding. Evidence of fees paid to acquire a license. Tax Clearance Certificate for the past three years. Evidence of compliance with NIMC’s technical specifications.

“Provide proof of training and capacity building for your staff involved in the identity enrollment process. Total NIN registered. LLCs should provide the list of sub-licensees registered under them,” the Commission stated in the notice for the revalidation exercise.

What you should know

To populate the NIN database, NIMC had in 2020 licensed 203 agents across the country in 2020. Prominent among the public sector institutions licensed at that time are the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Pension Commission, Central Bank of Nigeria (through the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems Plc), National Population Commission, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joint Tax Board, and Nigeria Postal Services.

Other public sector organisations that have issued licences include the Military Pensions Board, Abuja Enterprise Agency, Corporate Affairs Commission, National Health Insurance Scheme, National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services, and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.