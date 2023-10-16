Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has called for an urgent repair of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta road to relieve its users of further harrowing experience.

He made this call during the grand finale of the Yewa Cultural Festival, Ogun State, where he was installed Aare Fiwagboye of Yewa land.

The Senate President vividly described the dismal condition of federal roads on his recent trip from Lagos to Ilaro in Ogun State over the weekend, stating that he spent hours navigating traffic on his way there.

Moreover, he promised that the federal government would collaborate with Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State governor, in ensuring that both federal and state roads along that route become motorable again.

“When I was coming, I decided to pass through the Lagos-Abeokuta, Papalanto-Ilaro road to experience the pain you people are facing on the road.

“I spent about two hours in traffic along Papalanto-Ilaro road because two tankers fell on the road. I really sympathise with you. I went through what you people are going through on a daily basis.

“I am giving Governor Abiodun the Senate support in the rehabilitation of these important roads.

“I was determined to go through the road that you go through. Now, I have seen what you have been seeing. From today, I prophesy that your roads are done.”

“Yewaland has the greatest number of industries that local government can ever have in Nigeria, just five local governments.

“Therefore, we recognise the need to use the best set of contractors to do your roads because of the wear and tear. I assure you that we will be working with our brother, Dapo Abiodun. Your lives will not be the same again.

“The 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is going to get the list of things you want us to do here.”

In his appeal to the Senate, Governor Abiodun urged the Federal Government to hand over the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road to the state, underscoring its vital role in the state’s socio-economic growth.

The governor mentioned that his journey from Abeokuta to Ilaro took three hours, noting that efforts made by the state to ensure the transfer of the road did not yield any positive results.

Meanwhile, Abiodun mentioned that discussions regarding the reconstruction of the Abeokuta-Olorunda-Imeko and Abeokuta-Iborro-Ilaro roads are nearing completion in his administration.

He said:

“I also want to announce to you that I am currently concluding discussions with the Minister of Works on the reconstruction of the Abeokuta-Olorunda-Imeko road and the completion of the Abeokuta-Iborro-Ilaro road. This will complement the Imasayi-Iborro-Ayetoro road.

“Mr Senate President, it took me three hours to get here from Abeokuta. I am sure it took you just as much to get here from Lagos because of the deplorable state of Lagos-Abeokuta Road. Mr Senate President, please help us with the Federal Government to transfer this road to us. This road is very key to our socio-economic economic development.”