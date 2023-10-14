Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has been appointed as the Chairman of the African Governors’ Forum of the World Bank.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance and can be seen on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The ministry in the statement said that this marks the first time Nigeria has assumed the role of Chairman in 60 years.

It also noted that the appointment presents a unique opportunity for Nigeria and the implementation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The ministry in a terse statement said,

What the Minister is saying

The appointment of Edun was disclosed at the 2023 World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meetings in Marrakech, Morocco.

The minister who spoke on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the Bretton Wood instititions said the appointment will present a unique opportunity for Nigeria to play a central role in uniting the African continent, the Finance Ministers of Africa, economic leaders and representatives of governments.

He further urged the African leaders to rally behind the cause to secure a better future for Africa.

He said, “Nigeria has the opportunity now as the chairman of the African Governors’ Forum to unite the continent, enabling African countries to speak with one voice and obtain a better deal for Africa.”

The African Governors’ Forum is a platform for African finance ministers and central bank governors to engage with the World Bank on issues of mutual interest.