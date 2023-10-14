President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reinstated Honorable Sunday Adepoju as the Postmaster General of the Federation and CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST)

The removal and replacing of Adepoju was announced by the Presidency on Wednesday alongside the EVC/CEO of the the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and that of Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited.

Tola Odeyemi was named as the new Postmaster General/CEO of NIPOST in the changes announced by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale,

However, a statement from NIPOST on Sunday said Adepoju has been reinstated “due to his exceptional leadership and performance.” It is unclear yet what becomes of Odeyemi that was appointed to the same position on Wednesday.

NIPOST’s statement

While there is no official statement yet from the Presidency on the reinstatement and the sudden change, NIPOST in its statement.

said:

“Rt. Hon. Sunday Adepoju conveyed his appreciation to the President and other key supporters. He pledged to redouble his efforts to elevate NIPOST into a world-class digital postal service & align his vision with that of the Federal Ministry of Communication, Innovation & Digital Economy in contributing significantly to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

“This reinstatement is a testament to Adepoju’s leadership skills and unwavering commitment to service. Nigerians can anticipate enhanced value & quality services from NIPOST, an agency dedicated to providing efficient, reliable, and effective postal services across the nation through a network of over 3000 post offices, offering a wide range of services including mailing, logistics, courier, and financial services.”

Adepoju was first appointed by former President Buhari in October 2022. In celebration of his reinstatement, NIPOST listed Adepoju’s achievements in the last one year to include:

Development of Modern Digital Postcode System

Integration of the Address Verification System (AVS).

Procurement of 20 operational vehicles and 100 motorbikes to enhance last mile delivery.

Remodeling of several post offices for e-government and financial services.

Commitment to transforming NIPOST into a world-class postal service.