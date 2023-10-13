The Federal Government is actively working to eliminate drug shortages in the country.

Prof. Mohammed Sambo, the Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), announced this during a press conference in Abuja in partnership with NAFDAC.

Nairametrics gathers that the objective of branding medicines and health products is to ensure the provision of affordable, acceptable, accessible, available, and high-quality medicines and health products.

It aims to boost the production of top-notch medicines to instil confidence in users.

What he said

Sambo explained that the authority has been actively working alongside a range of stakeholders, including pharmaceutical manufacturers and companies, as a core component of its rebranding initiatives aimed at tackling and ultimately eradicating the problem of drug shortages.

To oversee this initiative, Professor Mohammed Sambo has formed the Medicines Supply Implementation Committee in partnership with pertinent stakeholders.

In the initial phase, 12 pharmaceutical companies have been chosen to brand 33 products for the health insurance ecosystem.

The pilot phase of this initiative will be executed in seven states: Delta, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Niger, Osun, Sokoto, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“I inaugurated the NHIA Medicines Supply Committee on Feb. 19, 2020.

“The committee submitted its report in June 2020 and adopted branding of NHIA medicines and other health products to ensure the quality of its medicines,” Sambo said.

“This initiative is geared towards the strengthening of local pharmaceutical manufacturers, which will ultimately guarantee medicine security.

“It will help to reduce the cost of medicines especially that of intravenous fluids which will reduce by as much as 50 per cent of current market price based on NHIA negotiations with the manufacturers without compromising standards and quality.

“We kindly request NAFDAC to give the pharmaceutical companies branding products for the health insurance ecosystem a waiver to add the logo to their drug packs.

” This request is to avoid the transfer of the extra cost to the end user. Approve the collaborative post-market surveillance by NHIA and NAFDAC,” he said.

Additionally, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director General of NAFDAC, emphasized that the collaboration between the two agencies has been established to oversee the regulation and control of the importation, exportation, production, advertising, distribution, sale, and use of various items, including food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, packaged water, detergents, and chemicals.

Adeyeye further mentioned that the government has recently introduced operational guidelines for the 2022 National Health Insurance Authority Act, aiming to provide affordable healthcare services to all Nigerians.

These guidelines are pivotal in defining the roles, responsibilities, and commitments of stakeholders in the healthcare sector, as universal health coverage is a crucial goal for accessible, high-quality healthcare.

She pointed out that NAFDAC has collaborated with NHIA to ensure sustainable access to affordable, quality medicines for the citizens.

By Executive Order 3 (EO3) promoting local content in public procurement, the government requires that 33 drugs be labelled with NHIA branding under the authority.

Furthermore, NAFDAC, through its Directorate of Registration and Regulatory Affairs, will ensure that the medicines are appropriately and adequately labelled, aligning with the Agency’s labelling standards and NHIA guidelines.

“NAFDAC will continue to collaborate with NHIA to ensure that the terms spelt out in Executive Order 3(EO3) will be implemented to enable the attainment of Universal Health Coverage as specified in the National Drug Policy,” she said.