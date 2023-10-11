FinTribe, Nigeria’s first and largest women-only finance community, has announced that renowned communications leader and Head of Africa Regions Corporate Communications Marketing & Corporate Social Impact at Standard Bank Group, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, will headline conversations at its inaugural Finance Fair.

The Fintribe Finance Fair is a one-of-a-kind event to guide women on building wealth and will see some of the country’s most prolific female leaders and women from all walks of life converge at the Oriental Hotel’s grand ballroom on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Nkiru Olumide-Ojo will join Jennifer Awirigwe, FinTribe Founder and renowned finance expert professionally known as Financial Jennifer, in a practical conversation to share personal insights and tips on achieving financial success.

“We’re thrilled to have Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, a distinguished leader in communications and corporate social impact, join us at the Finance Fair. Her presence underscores our commitment to providing women with valuable insights and strategies for building wealth,” said Financial Jennifer, FinTribe Founder and convener of the finance fair.

“FinTribe is on a mission to empower women with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in their financial lives. Together with our esteemed speakers and participants, we’re creating a platform where African women of all ages can learn, connect, and take control of their financial futures,” she said.

Olumide-Ojo took to her social media pages to confirm her participation at the finance fair. “Unlike many, I didn’t learn personal finance management proactively,” she wrote. “I learnt by circumstances, and then working in financial services and sitting on the board of a financial services subsidiary helped smoothen the edges in many ways for me. Financial Jennifer, who runs the FinTribe, is a real cheerleader for matters pertaining to women and money, and I am delighted she’s hosting the finance fair,” she added.

The event will also host a fireside chat featuring the 43rd Miss Nigeria and reality TV star, Beauty Tukura; renowned investor and CEO of Twelve, digital financial services company, Tomie Balogun; publisher of Exquisite Magazine, Tewa Onasanya; author and founder of Blooming Amazons Ministry (BLAM), Tolulope Tunde-Ajiboye.

Another highlight of the finance fair is a micro-talk where filmmaker and recent BBNaija Allstars housemate Alex Unusual will appear in a no-holds-barred conversation tagged “The Woman and Her Money” with the founder of Fair & Fest Events, Dima Hamze Ghraizi. Some women from the FinTribe community will also feature in a roundtable to share their wealth stories and experiences in the financial world.

According to the organisers, more than 4,000 women have already registered to attend the FinTribe Finance Fair. Attendees will also have the chance to win prizes based on their arrival time and the number of booths they visit. Fun prizes include but are not limited to an all-expense paid trip, a plot of land, free iPhones, spa treats, and much more.

Attendance is free, but participants must register at https://thefintribe.com/fair/ to enter the venue.