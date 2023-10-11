The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has published the results of the 2023 NBC/NTC examinations held nationwide from Monday, June 26 to Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NABTEB, who announced the release of the results, revealed that out of the total candidates who participated in the 2023 in-school NBC/NTC exams, 39,220 candidates, equivalent to 73.19%, achieved five credits or more, including English Language and Mathematics.

Furthermore, she stated that a total of 49,529 candidates secured five credits or more, either with or without English Language and Mathematics.

Prof. Isiugo-Abanihe elaborated that this figure represented 92.43% of the candidates who took the exams, emphasizing that this performance surpassed the 2022 in-school NBC/NTC examination results, where 58,679 candidates, accounting for 69.73%, obtained five credits or more, including English Language and Mathematics.

Additionally, she mentioned that 74,346 candidates, constituting 88.35% of the candidates who participated in the examinations, attained five credits or more, with or without English Language and Mathematics.

What she said

According to her,

“A total of 54,301 candidates registered for the examinations in 1,556 centres across all the states of the federation and Cote d’Ivoire, marking a 38.06 % decrease compared to that of the 2022 In-school certificate examinations where 87,668 candidates enrolled for the examinations.”

An analysis of the 2023 NBC/NTC examinations conducted by NABTEB reveals that candidates were registered for various categories, including 16 Engineering Trades, seven Construction Trades, nine Miscellaneous Trades, four Business Trades, and 17 General Education subjects.

Furthermore, the Registrar observed that out of the total enrollment of 53,587 candidates who participated in the certificate examinations, 13,699 candidates, amounting to 51.93%, received certification as craftsmen.

This was in contrast to the 64.41% figure from the 2022 In-School NBC/NTC examinations, which demonstrated a decrease in the certification rate.

Exam malpractices

While addressing the examination results, the Registrar expressed concern about the ongoing issue of examination malpractice, which remains a global challenge in the conduct of public examinations and has attracted international attention in assessment discussions.

Mrs Isiugo-Abanihe emphasized:

“It is against this backdrop that the Board continues to introduce various innovative approaches towards ensuring that malpractice is drastically reduced in her examination activities.

“In the examinations under review, 239 candidates representing 0.45% of the total number of candidates who sat for the 2023 NBC/NTC examinations were involved in examination malpractice as compared with 300 candidates, representing 0.36% of the total number of candidates who sat for the 2022 In-school examinations, indicating an increase in examination malpractice.”