Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State declared that there are no longer any communities under Boko Haram’s control within the state.

He made this announcement while receiving General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Zulum stated, “I am pleased to inform the general public that as of now, we do not have any community that is under the control of Boko Haram in Borno.

“Within the last 18 months, about 140,000 Boko Haram members and their families have repented and surrendered.’’

Military’s role in restoring peace in Borno

He commended the military for their sacrifices in restoring peace in Borno, especially recognizing the role General Musa played as Theatre Commander in this regard.

In his words, “Throughout your stay in Borno, there was improved peace, especially in terms of promotion of military-civilian relationships.

“This among others contributed largely to the successes that we have seen so far.’’

General Musa, in turn, visited Borno to boost the morale of the troops and express gratitude to the state government and its people for their support.

He recalled his experience as Theatre Commander in Borno, praising the exceptional support he received from both the governor and the people of Borno.

He highlighted the application of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in the fight against insurgency.