Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has disclosed that his administration facilitated the resettlement of one million displaced persons affected by the insurgency crisis in the state in over 20,000 newly constructed homes across their ancestral communities

Gov. Zulum disclosed this during the occasion of the presentation of the 2024 budget to the Borno State House of Assembly in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

According to him, the successful resettlement of the displaced persons and the closure of many IDP camps in the state is due to the improved peace in the state.

“The prevailing peace bestowed upon us by Allah in Borno has facilitated the resettlement of over one million fellow citizens previously dwelling in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camps.

“They now reside securely with dignity in more than 20,000 newly constructed and rehabilitated resettlement homes across their ancestral communities in various Local Government Areas of the state.

“Additionally, we have reinstated civil authority, provided essential amenities, and established livelihoods for the returnees.

“I am pleased to report to this Honourable House that the security situation in the state has greatly improved and will continue to improve,” Gov. Zulum explained.

Reintegration of repentant insurgents into society

Also, Gov. Zulum said that the state government had initiated a dialogue that led to the surrender of over 150,000 insurgents in line with the UN Framework on handling persons exiting violence.

The governor emphasised that the reintegration of repentant insurgents into the society tagged the Disarmament, Demobilisation, Deradicalisation, Rehabilitation, Reconciliation, and Reintegration approach remained the best way forward.

Furthermore, Gov. Zulum stated that the initiative had received support from various stakeholders including the UN and European Union. He disclosed that Germany is supporting the programme with €10 million.

However, he noted that more grants are needed to run the Disarmament, Demobilisation, Deradicalisation, Rehabilitation, Reconciliation, and Reintegration programmes.