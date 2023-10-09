Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a non-profit organization with a 22-year track record of inspiring and advocating for women in leadership positions, held its Maiden London Conference, “Limitless: Embrace the Infinite,” on October 5th, 2023.

The Conference took place under the vibrant Hilton London Kensington and was eagerly anticipated by attendees.

The day commenced at 8:30 AM, with the venue buzzing with activity as participants gathered for what promised to be an exceptional event. Registration began with a palpable sense of anticipation.

The Conference opened with a warm welcome address by Kemi Adewole, the London Conference Planning Group Chair.

She urged attendees to embrace their limitless potential, challenge boundaries, and dare to dream boldly. She emphasized the importance of resilience and determination in overcoming obstacles and highlighted WIMBIZ’s global perspective in empowering women beyond Nigeria in its 22nd year.

Bisi Adeyemi, Chairman, Board of Trustees, WIMBIZ, welcomed everyone to the Conference and spoke on the importance of the WIMBIZ Conference. She said, “We have consistently hosted the WIMBIZ Annual Conference for 21 years. Our Conference has attracted different speakers from different sectors.” The Conference has undoubtedly become a platform that brings together professionals from various sectors.

Ibukun Awosika, Co-Founder of WIMBIZ, delivered a powerful speech on the importance of having excellence and building strong values to achieve unlimited potential. She emphasized that it is the daily efforts and actions that lead to limitless outcomes.

Dignitaries, including the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, emphasized the importance of clear-cut objectives and their need to be attainable, precise, and time-bound.

Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, Senior Adviser, Special Project and Strategic Relations to the Group President, Dangote Industries Limited, discussed the significance of networking, especially for women aspiring to grow in their careers or businesses. She praised WIMBIZ as a global hub for networking and encouraged women to continue networking.

His Excellency, the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, ably represented by Hon. Damilola Yusuf, Commissioner for Business, Innovation & Technology, Kwara state, reaffirmed WIMBIZ’s commitment to women’s empowerment, highlighting Kwara state’s achievements in achieving 52% political representation and promoting female education.

The Conference featured three plenary sessions:

“LIMITLESS COLLABORATIONS: BORDERLESS NETWORK”: Panelists discussed working together toward a common goal, being open to suggestions, and its significance in outstanding leadership and followership.

Panelists discussed working together toward a common goal, being open to suggestions, and its significance in outstanding leadership and followership. “LIMITLESS VENTURES: SOARING OVER SETBACKS”: This session explored overcoming setbacks and how they can propel individuals in the right direction when handled correctly. Panelists shared insights and personal stories of resilience.

This session explored overcoming setbacks and how they can propel individuals in the right direction when handled correctly. Panelists shared insights and personal stories of resilience. “HEALTH & WELLNESS SESSION”: The panellists emphasized the importance of a sound mind and health by prioritizing health and regular doctor appointments.

Hansatu Adegbite, Executive Director of WIMBIZ, expressed gratitude to the speakers, delegates, panelists, guests, vendors, partners, and sponsors – Cuppy Foundation, MTN Foundation, Wakanow, Firstbank, ABS Foundation, Alpha Childcare, Lifecard, Eduspace, Stability & Sustenance, Brains & Butter, Lara Cameron-Cole and our Media Partners, for making the Conference a resounding success.

She urged participants to prepare for the WIMBIZ Annual Conference in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event concluded with an unforgettable after-party featuring DJ Cuppy (Florence Otedola), who encouraged everyone to embrace their uniqueness and leverage creativity as a superpower.

About WIMBIZ:

Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) is a non-profit organisation that has, over the last 22 years, implemented programs that inspire, empower and advocate for a greater representation of women in leadership positions in the public and private sectors.

Contact:

WIMBIZ Communications Team

communications@wimbiz.org

+234 810 639 6789

https://wimbiz.org/