Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, Nigeria’s Minister for Steel Development has said that the ministry is working on a 3-year revival plan for the Ajaokuta Steel Plant located in Kogi State.

This is according to a statement signed by Tine-Iulun M.A, at the Press and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

According to the statement, the Minister alongside his Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Mary A. Ogbe, went on a 3-day working visit to the Ajaokuta Steel Plant.

During the visit, he reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to ensure that the Ajaokuta Steel Plant begins production for the industrialization of the country, create jobs and wealth, and attract foreign direct investment.

What the minister said

A part of the statement read:

“Prince Audu revealed that the Ministry of Steel Development is working on a Road Map that will contain a 3-Year Revival Plan for the revitalization of the Ajaokuta Steel Plant as well as contain a recommendation to designate the Plant Area as an Industrial Park that would be a Free Trade Zone to attract local and international investors.

“He noted that in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, the administration is committed to ensuring that the Steel Plant which has been moribund for about 45 years is resuscitated and begins production before the end of its tenure, noting that the Plant when revived, would be beneficial to all as it will create about 500,000 jobs for the teeming Nigeria youths.

“Speaking further, Prince Audu stated that the purpose of the facility visit was to ascertain the operational and non-operational level of the Plant and make recommendations on how to turn the Plant around to begin production, noting that production of steel sheets from the Ajaokuta Steel Plant would be a significant achievement for the administration, a feat that has not been achieved in over 45 years.

“The Hon. Minister disclosed that though the task to get the Plant running is an arduous one, he solicited the support of all stakeholders, stating that with the support and sincerity of purpose of all stakeholders, success would be achieved. “In his welcome address, the Sole Administrator, Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, Engr. Sumaila Abdul-Akab said the working visit would afford the Minister and Permanent Secretary first-hand information and investment opportunities that abound in the Plant.

“Engr. Sumaila noted that the benefits that would accrue from the completed and operationalized plant cannot be overemphasized, stating that the nation’s revenue generation from the project, when completed, commissioned, and operational will have a huge impact on the accruals to the Federation Account as well as help galvanize development in Kogi as the host State and Nigeria in general.”