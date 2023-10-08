Ikeja GRA, Lagos – Prepare your taste buds as The Mix Plaza, a brand-new food court, has opened its doors at the prestigious address of 32, Joel Ogunnaike Street, Ikeja GRA.

The Mix Plaza introduces an exquisite lineup of international Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brands, each promising to redefine dining experiences in this vibrant neighbourhood.

The Mix Plaza boasts of an impressive lineup which includes; Krispy Kreme, Dodo Pizza, and Scoop’d Ice Cream Bar. And on the other hand, Burger King Nigeria and Kinglace. With each distinct brand adding diversity with different offerings.

Burger King Nigeria: Flame-Grilled Excellence

Burger King Nigeria, a global icon for flame-grilled perfection, offers a delectable array of burgers, from the classic Whopper to crispy fries and yummy side items such as chicken wings or onion rings.

Each product is a testament to Burger King’s unwavering commitment to exceptional quality and delicious food.

Kinglace: Ice Cream, Coffee, and More Made With Perfection

In addition to Burger King, Kinglace graces The Mix Plaza with its delightful ice cream choices, coffee, baked goods, and more.

It’s a perfect destination for both breakfast and dessert lovers because Kinglace adds a sweet note to your dining experience.

Krispy Kreme: Home to The Original Glazed Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme, an international sensation, has also set up shop at The Mix Plaza, inviting customers to indulge in its melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts.

They are well known for their irresistible glazes which are made fresh daily. Krispy Kreme doughnuts are the perfect treat for all occasions.

Dodo Pizza: The Best Pizza In Town

Dodo Pizza, another global sensation, promises an artisanal pizza experience like no other. Crafted with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, Dodo Pizza’s offerings are a delightful fusion of flavours and promise to serve great pizza to great people.

Scooped NG: The One-Stop Indulgence Haven

Scooped Ice Cream Bar completes The Mix Plaza. It has an interesting product line which includes but is not limited to Ice cream, Waffles, sandwiches, Croissants and so on.

With its premium ice creams and delectable desserts, it’s the perfect place to conclude your dining adventure.

The grand inauguration of The Mix Plaza unfolded on the 30th of September, 2023, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This marked the commencement of an exceptional journey that promises to leave an indelible mark on Ikeja GRA.

To enhance the celebratory ambience, each brand within The Mix Plaza generously distributed gifts and products, ensuring that every visit was an unforgettable experience filled with delightful surprises.

The Mix Plaza has rapidly become the epicentre of dining excellence in Ikeja GRA, offering a diverse array of flavours and experiences.

Whether you’re craving a flame-grilled burger, gourmet doughnuts, artisanal pizzas, or delightful desserts, The Mix Plaza has carefully curated an extraordinary selection to satisfy every palate.

Don’t miss the opportunity to savour the unique offerings of each brand and immerse yourself in the vibrant ambience of The Mix Plaza at 32, Joel Ogunnaike Street, Ikeja Gra, Lagos.

For more information on each brand, kindly visit their social media channels on @burgerkingnga, @kinglaceng, @dodopizzang @scoopdng, and @krispykremeng.