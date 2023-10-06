Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for the partnership and support of the banking community in the Tinubu administration’s planned initiative, to create one million digital jobs for young Nigerians.

Shettima made this appeal during a meeting with a delegation from the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) at the State House in Abuja.

Nairametrics reports that during the meeting with the CIBN delegation, led by the President and Chairman of the Council, Dr. Ken Opara, Shettima discussed various initiatives and intentions of the Tinubu administration across different sectors.

Shettima urged bank executives and other members of the banking community to key into the federal government’s digital programme to create one million jobs in the technology space.

What he said

He called for support in the digital jobs initiative saying,

“Support us in our digital jobs initiative, support us to save this nation. I have confidence and hope in this nation and together we can make this nation work again.

Shettima expressed admiration for the banking sector’s dedication to the advancement of the Nigerian economy and urged them to work towards leaving behind a better Nigeria for future generations.

In his remarks, Opara highlighted that the banking community’s leadership in Nigeria had gathered at the State House to show respect to the Vice President.

Opara reassured the vice president of the CIBN’s willingness to collaborate on all of the administration’s programs and policies noting that,

“The banking community will be very supportive in ensuring that the laudable policies of this administration are actualized in the interest of the people of this country.

“The banking industry will continue to play pivotal roles in supporting inclusive economic growth. We will continue to deepen financial inclusion by expanding access to banking services across the country”.