The Senate has confirmed the three additional ministerial nominees submitted by the President.

Jamila Ibrahim from Kwara State, Abbas Balarabe Lawal from Kaduna State, and Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State were screened and approved by the Upper Chamber of the legislature.

This is in addition to the 45 nominees previously approved by the Senate in August.

After approximately two and a half hours from the commencement of the exercise at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio called for a voice vote on the nominations.

The senators unanimously cast their votes in favor of confirming the three nominees.

Ministerial Nominee Collapsed During Screening

Nairametrics reported an unusual highlight during the screening when one of the three new ministerial nominees, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, collapsed while being screened on the floor of the Senate.

Lawal, who was exhausted, abruptly passed out after which concerned senators raced to his aid and immediately dialed for help.

The senators quickly summoned a nearby paramedic to stabilize the Kaduna nominee, who many believed slumped due to exhaustion.

He was taken to the hospital at the time of this report.

Speaking on the current state of the nominee’s health, the Senate President said that Lawal is now stabilized, explaining that he fainted because he has been fasting for the last three days and was hurried from Kaduna to Abuja for his confirmation.

Balarabe was nominated as a replacement for the former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Mr El-Rufai was rejected alongside Abubakar Danladi (Taraba) and Stella Okotete (Delta) over non-security clearance.

Backstory

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Tuesday, in a letter written to Akpabio, sought confirmation of three additional ministerial nominees.

According to a statement, the three ministerial nominees whose names were submitted to the Senate are Dr. Jamila Bio, Abbas, and Olawale Olawande.

Tinubu also sought the speedy approval and confirmation of the nominees in the letter read at the plenary of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly by Akpabio.

President Tinubu constituted his cabinet on August 21, 2023, after swearing in 45 Ministers at the State House, Abuja.

A total of 48 nominees are now screened by the Senate.