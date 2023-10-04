Abbas Balarabe, the ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, collapsed while undergoing his Senate screening.

After Balarabe concluded his presentation before the lawmakers, he suddenly collapsed as one of the Kaduna senators was commending his efforts.

Following Balarabe’s collapse, Senate President GodsWill Akpabio raised his voice, urgently ordering, “Retrieve water and sugar! Dial Dr. Musa.”

Immediately afterwards, Akpabio convened a closed-door session.

Balarabe was nominated as a replacement for the former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai.

